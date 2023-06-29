Read the opinion: Supreme Court decision on affirmative action in college admissions

By CNN staff

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Thursday said colleges and universities can no longer take race into consideration as an express factor in admissions.

In a fiery dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by the court’s other liberals, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, said the opinion “rolls back decades of precedent and momentous progress.”

Read the court’s opinion and dissent below.

