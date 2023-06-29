Supreme Court revives case brought by postal worker seeking religious accommodations

By Ariane de Vogue and Tierney Sneed, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court revived the case of a former mail carrier, an evangelical Christian, who said the United States Postal Service violated federal law by failing to reasonably accommodate his inability to work on Sundays.

The court said unanimously that a lower court was too quick to deny the employee’s request for accommodation and should take another look at the impact the request would have on the Postal Service as a whole.

“We think it is enough to say that an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business,” Justice Samuel Alito wrote, penning the court’s opinion. Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote a concurrence joined by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson.

A lower court had ruled against the worker, Gerald Groff, holding that his request would cause an undue hardship on the Postal Service and lead to low morale at the workplace when other employees had to pick up his shifts.

The new ruling, in clarifying previous precedent for religious accommodations, will likely make it harder for an employer to refuse to accommodate the religious beliefs of an employee under Title VII of the civil rights law. The Supreme Court left the door open that the Postal Service might still prevail in the case, and the justices said they were leaving it to the lower court to revisit the case under the clarified standard.

“An employer who fails to provide an accommodation has a defense only if the hardship is ‘undue,’ and a hardship that is attributable to employee animosity to a particular religion, to religion in general, or to the very notion of accommodating religious practice cannot be considered ‘undue,’” Alito wrote.

The opinion concluded that “Title VII requires that an employer reasonably accommodate an employee’s practice of religion, not merely that it assess the reasonableness of a particular possible accommodation or accommodations.”

“Faced with an accommodation request like Groff’s, it would not be enough for an employer to conclude that forcing other employees to work overtime would constitute an undue hardship,” the court’s opinion said. “Consideration of other options, such as voluntary shift swapping, would also be necessary.”

Sotomayor’s concurrence highlighted a distinction in the court’s opinion, noting that the court had ruled that Title VII requires that an employer, in rejecting a requested accommodation, must show that the accommodation would impose “undue hardship on the conduct of the employer’s business.” Her concurrence focused on how a proposed accommodation could impose an undue hardship on a business’ employees.

“Indeed, for many businesses, labor is more important to the conduct of the business than any other factor,” she wrote.

Not all effects an accommodation places on employees will amount to such a hardship, Sotomayor said, but “if there is an undue hardship on ‘the conduct of the employer’s business’ … then such hardship is sufficient, even if it consists of hardship on employees.”

