Trump lawyers negotiating with Fulton County DA over details of surrender, sources say

By Alayna Treene, CNN

Washington (CNN) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are in “ongoing negotiations” with the Fulton County District attorney’s office regarding details of his surrender, two sources familiar with the talks tell CNN.

As of now, they have not yet landed on a date for when Trump will surrender, the sources said.

Early indications from Trump’s team are that they are discussing a potential surrender date for next week, though the talks are ongoing. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, gave Trump and his 18 co-defendants until August 25 at noon to voluntarily surrender.

The Fulton County sheriff said in a statement Tuesday that “all 19 defendants,” including Trump, are expected to surrender at the Fulton County jail, as is common procedure.

Trump’s surrender and arraignment will look different in Georgia than in his previous three criminal cases.

Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat has previously suggested he wants to treat these defendants the same as any other defendant would be treated, which means they would have mugshots taken and be fingerprinted. However, the authorities in Fulton County will need to coordinate with the Secret Service and Trump’s attorneys about the logistics of the former president’s surrender.

The initial court appearance for Trump and other defendants is expected to be set by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned to the historic case.

