Feinstein to lie in state at San Francisco City Hall ahead of Thursday funeral

(CNN) — California Sen. Dianne Feinstein will lie in state at San Francisco City Hall on Wednesday ahead of funeral services Thursday.

The public can pay their respects at City Hall from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. PT Wednesday, the late Democratic senator’s office said.

The Thursday funeral service will now take place on the front steps of City Hall with the public invited to attend, her office said in a statement Monday. Previously, the service was planned to be closed to the public due to limited space.

A live stream link for those unable to attend will be provided later in the week, the statement said.

Following the service, the longtime senator will be buried at a private, family-only ceremony.

A plane from the president’s military fleet carrying the body of Feinstein, accompanied by Rep. Nancy Pelosi, arrived in San Francisco on Saturday evening.

Feinstein, whose three decades in the Senate made her the longest-serving female US senator in history, died Thursday night following months of declining health. She was 90.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office confirmed Sunday evening that the governor will appoint Laphonza Butler to fill Feinstein’s seat. Butler serves as president of EMILY’s List, the political action committee that backs Democrats who support abortion rights.

