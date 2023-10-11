Fulton County DA rebuffs Jim Jordan’s request for information on her investigation of Trump

By Sara Murray, CNN

(CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to provide House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan with any additional information about her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies as well as any interactions with the Justice Department, according to a new letter obtained by CNN.

“A charitable explanation of your correspondence is that you are ignorant of the United States and Georgia Constitutions and codes,” Willis wrote in her letter to Jordan, an Ohio Republican, Wednesday.

“A more troubling explanation is that you are abusing your authority as Chairman of the Committee on the Judiciary to attempt to obstruct and interfere with a Georgia criminal prosecution,” she added.

Willis previously provided information about the federal funding her office receives. But she has rebuffed Jordan’s demands for information related to her investigation and copies of any communication between the district attorney’s office and federal executive branch officials, particularly anyone at the Justice Department.

“To the extent you have specific questions about the Department of Justice’s communications, we refer you to the Department of Justice,” Willis wrote in the letter.

The House Judiciary Committee opened an investigation into the Fulton County district attorney’s office in August and has focused on their interactions with the Justice Department and any use of federal funds in its probe.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.