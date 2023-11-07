Capitol Police arrested armed individual near US Capitol

By Lauren Fox, Holmes Lybrand and Ted Barrett, CNN

(CNN) — Law enforcement apprehended an individual that appeared to have a gun around the upper Senate park near the Russell Senate Office Building, a law enforcement official told CNN. US Capitol Police said on X that the suspect is in custody and police are searching the suspect’s belongings.

“USCP Officers just arrested a man with a gun in the park across from Union Station. At this time we have no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat. We are working to gather more information and will put out more details when they are confirmed,” the Capitol Police posted on X. “We just searched the area in the park that we secured. Out of an abundance of caution, we going to search the suspect’s belongings. Again, the suspect is in custody. Investigation ongoing.”

It came after CNN spotted roughly 20 officers running out the doors on the first floor of the Capitol.

Two Capitol Police officers told CNN that the person had been apprehended. A law enforcement source said the person was tased during the arrest and that law enforcement officials are checking cameras in the area to see where the individual came from.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

