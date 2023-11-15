Senate to vote on stopgap bill to avert shutdown Wednesday night

By Clare Foran, Morgan Rimmer, Ted Barrett and Kristin Wilson, CNN

The Senate is on track to vote on a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown late Wednesday evening.

If the Senate passes the bill, as expected, the measure would next go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. Government funding is currently set to expire at the end of the week on Friday, November 17.

The House passed the stopgap bill on Tuesday. In the first major test of his leadership, newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson is pursuing an unusual two-step plan that would set up new shutdown deadlines in January and February.

The bill would extend funding until January 19 for priorities including military construction, veterans’ affairs, transportation, housing and the Energy Department. The rest of the government – anything not covered by the first step – would be funded until February 2. The proposal does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.

The stopgap plan would give lawmakers more time to attempt to negotiate and pass full-year spending bills, though major partisan divisions would make that effort fraught and complicated. Johnson has argued that his plan would prevent Congress from passing a massive spending bill in December – a scenario that has played out many times before when lawmakers have faced a deadline right before the winter holidays.

The short-term funding plan sparked backlash from some conservatives upset that it did not include deep spending cuts that they have demanded. As a result, the bill required Democratic support to pass the House.

More House Democrats supported the measure than Republicans – a warning sign for Johnson on how challenging it will be for lawmakers to strike a broader funding deal in just over two months.

