Tuberville says he will release Senate holds on confirming military nominations three-star and below

By Lauren Fox, CNN

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama said Tuesday he is releasing the bulk of his holds for Senate votes to confirm military promotions.

Tuberville told his colleagues in a closed-door meeting on Capitol Hill that he will release the promotions for three-star nominees and below, the vast majority of the nominees.

The move comes after he faced bipartisan pressure to cease his blanket hold on military promotions over a Defense Department reproductive rights policy. Tuberville’s hold started in March and delayed the confirmations of more than 450 top military nominees.

Tuberville made the announcement during a Senate lunch that he was backing off the military holds with the exception of fewer than a dozen four-star promotions. He said it was important that Republicans be united and not vote for a rules changes that would have allowed Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, to bring up nominees en bloc.

After almost a year of holding up the promotions of military nominees in opposition to the military’s reproductive rights policy, Tuberville said he has no regrets after he released hundreds of holds without getting anything in return.

“We saw some success. We didn’t get as much out of it as we wanted,” Tuberville said.

Tuberville added, “The only opportunity you got to get people on the left up here to listen to you in the minority is to put a hold on something. I think we opened their eyes a little bit. We didn’t get the win that we wanted. We still got a bad policy.”

Asked what his message was to military families who have been affected by his holds, Tuberville responded, “Thank you for your service.”

Schumer said the Senate could move on the military promotions that were being held up by Tuberville as soon as Tuesday.

“I plan to move these promotions as soon as possible, possibly later this afternoon,” he told reporters. “I’m happy that we can finally move forward and give these men and women the promotions they deserve.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina said that he was “glad” most of them will be confirmed soon.

“I’m glad this has come to the end. I agree with his concerns about the Pentagon policy of using taxpayer dollars to fund travel for abortions, but I think the blanket hold approach is really punishing people who had nothing to do with that,” he told CNN.

“When you have a policy dispute with any Cabinet within an administration, just don’t suck the military into it. Go after the civilians who did it,” Graham added.

Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona sent a brief statement on Tuberville’s decision.

“About damn time,” read Kelly’s entire statement.

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Haley Britzky, Morgan Rimmer and Sam Fossum contributed to this report.

