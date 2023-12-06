Biden tells Congress that it can’t wait to pass aid for Ukraine as he tries jumpstart stalled negotiations

By Michael Williams, CNN

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday urged Congress to resolve negotiations over the future of Ukraine funding, saying “petty partisan politics can’t get in the way” of aid for Kyiv.

“History’s going to judge harshly those who turn their back on freedom’s cause,” the president said. “We can’t let Putin win.”

The speech, which was not originally on the president’s daily schedule, served as an effort to jumpstart stalled negotiations over the administration’s proposed $106 billion aid package, and comes at a critical time for Ukraine as the White House has warned that aid for the war-torn country is running out.

Top Republicans have asked that any Ukraine funding be tied to major immigration-related policy changes. Biden said he was willing to make “significant compromises on the border,” but said Ukraine’s needs are too critical to wait.

“Frankly, I think it’s stunning we got to this point in the first place,” Biden said. “… Russian forces are committing war crimes – it’s as simple as that. It’s stunning.”

“Who is prepared to walk away from holding Putin accountable for his behaviors?” the president asked. “I’ll tell you I’m not prepared to walk away, and I don’t think the American people are either.”

Earlier Wednesday morning, the president met virtually with G7 leaders and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, who made an urgent plea to members of the US Congress for additional aid.

The Senate is expected to hold a vote later Wednesday toward advancing that aid package, which the White House “strongly supports,” but Republicans appear poised to block the move.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

