New York Democrats nominate former congressman for special election to succeed George Santos

By Ethan Cohen, CNN

(CNN) — New York Democrats have nominated former Rep. Tom Suozzi for the special election to succeed expelled Republican Rep. George Santos.

Suozzi represented the previous version of the district, on the north shore of Long Island, for three terms before vacating the seat to launch an ultimately unsuccessful primary challenge to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul last year.

“Tom Suozzi has a proven record of fighting for his constituents, fighting to safeguard our suburban way of life here on Long Island and Queens and always advocating for sensible solutions to the real challenges affecting every day average Americans,” Jay Jacobs and Rep. Gregory Meeks, the chairs of the Democratic Party in Nassau and Queens counties, said in a statement.

Under New York’s special election rules, nominees are selected by the county party leaders in the district.

The special election to fill the seat is scheduled for February 13.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.