5 takeaways from Ukrainian President Zelensky’s critical trip to Washington

Michael Williams

Washington (CNN) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was in Washington on Tuesday to make an in-person plea for the military and economic aid he said is necessary to continue Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Zelensky, visiting Washington for the third time since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, met with members of Congress Tuesday morning and President Joe Biden later in the afternoon. Zelensky’s meetings came on the same day the US declassified new intelligence on Russia’s losses so far in the war. The intelligence shows US officials believe the Russian military has continued to suffer heavy losses in the war – but is also determined to continue pushing forward.

The visit comes as a deal for a supplemental funding package that includes crucial aid for the war-torn country remains logjammed by congressional Republicans who want the Biden administration to make concessions on border security and immigration policy in exchange for the aid package.

A deal remains unlikely with a holiday recess looming.

While Biden has said he is open to compromise, a bloc of Republicans remains wary at the idea of adding to the more than $100 billion in Ukraine aid already approved by Congress. Biden officials have said nobody is better at making the case for his country than Zelensky himself.

Here are five takeaways from Zelensky’s day in the nation’s capital:

Biden says US will support Ukraine ‘as long as we can’

During a joint news conference with the Ukrainian leader Tuesday afternoon, Biden vowed the United States will support Ukraine for “as long as we can.” The comment represented a subtle but noteworthy shift in public messaging from the president, who previously said the US will support the country in its defense against the Russian invasion for “as long as it takes.”

“The American people can be and should be incredibly proud,” the president said on Tuesday. “The part they played in supporting Ukraine success will continue to supply Ukraine with critical weapons and equipment as long as we can.”

Biden’s comments could represent a more pragmatic view from the president on the future of Ukraine aid, with time – and potentially political will – running out before Congress breaks for the holidays to pass more funding, and with future security assistance uncertain under a potential new presidential administration.

Months ago, Biden vowed the country’s “commitment to Ukraine will not weaken.”

“We will stand for liberty and freedom today, tomorrow, and for as long as it takes,” the president said during a July speech.

Biden later defined the US’ expectations for Ukraine as the war approaches the end of its second year.

“We want to see Ukraine win the war,” Biden said. “Winning means Ukraine is a sovereign, independent nation. And it can afford to defend itself today and deter further aggression. That’s our objective.”

Zelensky tells senators he expects US to come through for Ukraine

Earlier in the day, Zelensky told senators that he’s still counting on US support to come through for his nation, according to Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

The questions from senators were mostly about accountability for US aid and Zelensky tried to assure senators that no money would be used corruptly in Ukraine, according to GOP Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota.

Rounds said Zelensky did not give a price tag on how much US support will be needed in total for Ukraine. But he tried to impress upon senators that Ukraine needed more air defense systems quickly to shut off a land bridge into Crimea.

In a social media post following the meeting, Zelensky described the conversation as “friendly and candid” and thanked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell “for their personal leadership in rallying bipartisan support for Ukraine among U.S. legislators.”

“I informed members of the U.S. Senate about Ukraine’s current military and economic situation, the significance of sustaining vital U.S. support, and answered their questions,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

American leadership, Zelensky said during a news conference later Tuesday, is “crucial” toward the Ukrainian war effort.

“No one but Putin wants prolonged war,” Zelensky said. “We dream of a Christmas in peacetime.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said it was a “very good and productive meeting.” Zelensky did not answer shouted questions as he passed reporters after the meeting.

Schumer added that Zelensky “made it so clear how he needs help,” including exactly what kind of help Ukraine needs and how that help will allow his country to win. Failure by the United States to provide more aid will likely make Ukraine’s European allies skittish, Schumer warned.

“Europe and many other allies will say, ‘What is going on here?’” he said.

Another lawmaker, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, drew parallels between Republicans’ failure to act and the early, ultimately failed, strategy by British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain to appease Adolf Hitler’s regime in Germany.

“Those who are opposing … aid to Ukraine are falling into the same mistake Chamberlain made,” Merkley said, warning Republicans to not let history repeat itself.

Holdouts say deal remains unlikely

Some Republicans who attended that meeting said they remained unmoved after hearing Zelensky’s request for assistance, insisting Biden still needed to bargain.

“I don’t know whether he moved the needle at all,” Sen. John Cornyn, Republican of Texas, said after the meeting.

“The only thing that is really holding this up at this point is the unwillingness of the White House so far to acknowledge that they’re going to have to deal with the border component, not just to pay for the current policies, which are releasing millions of people into the interior, but actually changes in the asylum system, changes in the mass release system known as parole,” he said.

Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio – an outspoken critic of sending additional funding to Ukraine – left the meeting between Zelensky and other senators early. He said Zelensky provided senators with an “update on strategic milestones” and began taking questions, but the Ohio Republican said his mind remained unchanged about the idea of sending more aid.

Another senator who attended the meeting said Zelensky assuaged some concerns Republicans had about corruption in the Ukrainian government and the potential misappropriation of funding.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, an Oklahoma Republican who said he supports more aid to Ukraine if it’s tied to tougher border policy, said Zelensky did not wade into the policy disagreements that are stymying a deal for more aid.

“We kept it at a high level,” Mullin said. “We are working through the process. And he understood it. He was very respectful. (He) said, ‘I understand it. I’m just here to let you know we need you guys,’”

But, Mullin later said, hopes for a deal remain slim without extensive concessions from the Biden administration. The president previously said he was open to compromise but remained vague on what exactly he would accept.

“There’s zero chance that an aid package to Ukraine and to Israel will pass the House without real meaningful – real meaningful – border security,” said Mullin, a former member of the House who maintains close ties with some of his ex-colleagues. “And I’ll tell you, Republicans alike we all stand in step with the House Republicans on doing so.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville was blunt about his unmoved position on providing more aid to Ukraine.

“We’re out of money,” the Alabama Republican said.

Johnson says White House response ‘insufficient’

Following a roughly 30-minute meeting with Zelensky – their first one-on-one encounter – House Speaker Mike Johnson said the Biden administration’s response to congressional Republicans’ demands has been “insufficient,” and reiterated his stance that a deal remains unlikely without a “transformative change” at the border.

Johnson said his meeting with Zelensky was “good” but remained firm in his stance that the border should be the primary focus and demanded greater clarity from the White House on the strategy in Ukraine.

Johnson insisted the White House has not been able to articulate a clear strategy and at this juncture it is up to the Senate and the White House.

“I have asked the White House since the day that I was handed the gavel … we need a clear articulation of the strategy to allow Ukraine to win,” he said, “and thus far their responses have been insufficient.”

“It is not the House’s issue right now,” Johnson added. “The issue is with the White House and the Senate, and I implore them to do their job because the time is urgent.”

Biden releases $200 million in Ukraine funding

Speaking to reporters during a meeting with Zelensky in the Oval Office, Biden announced he would be releasing $200 million in funding already approved by Congress to help Ukraine with its defensive needs.

While that’s a small fraction of the $60 billion sought by Biden for Ukraine in his supplemental funding request, the funds will be released shortly, the president said.

“Congress needs to pass supplemental funding for Ukraine before they break for the holiday recess,” Biden said. Failure to do so would hand “Putin the greatest Christmas gift they could possibly give him.”

Biden reiterated warnings he previously made that a Russian victory could cause a cascading failure of democratic norms and values throughout Europe and the world.

“We’ve seen what happens when dictators don’t pay the price for the damage, the death, the destruction they cause,” Biden said. “They keep going when no price is paid. The threat to America, to Europe and the world will only keep rising if we don’t act.”

“And I intend that we act,” he added.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Tuesday.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Haley Talbot, Lauren Fox and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

