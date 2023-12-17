Chief strategist for pro-DeSantis super PAC resigns in latest high-profile departure

By Kit Maher, CNN

(CNN) — The chief strategist of Never Back Down has resigned “effective immediately,” in yet another high-profile departure at the super PAC backing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ White House bid.

Jeff Roe stepped down due to statements made in a Washington Post story about turmoil at the group, in which Never Back Down’s chairman and interim CEO Scott Wagner was quoted attributing the recent departures of senior officials to “numerous unauthorized leaks containing false information.” Wagner later revised his statement after a lawyer for the employees claimed his assertions were categorically false, according to the Post. Both statements were included in the story.

In a lengthy statement posted to X, Roe said, “I cannot in good conscience stay affiliated with Never Back Down given the statements in the Washington Post today. They are not true and an unwanted distraction at a critical time for Governor DeSantis.”

As CNN previously reported, Never Back Down has parted ways with three senior officials, including interim CEO Kristin Davison, Communications Director Erin Perrine and Director of Operations Matt Palmisano, which came as a surprise to some within the organization.

Roe praised the team at Never Back Down and “the incredible work and integrity of every devoted professional within the organization.”

“Governor DeSantis has been an exceptional governor and I hope he will be the 47th President of the United States. I wish the Governor, First Lady, and their entire team the best through the rest of the campaign,” Roe said.

