Skip to Content
CNN - US Politics

READ: Colorado Supreme Court ruling removing Trump from 2024 ballot

By
Published 3:51 PM

By CNN Staff

(CNN) — The Colorado Supreme Court ruled that former President Donald Trump isn’t an eligible presidential candidate because of the 14th Amendment’s “insurrectionist ban,” removing him from the state’s 2024 ballot.

The court upheld a trial judge’s decision that Trump engaged in the January 6, 2021, insurrection and overturned her conclusion that the ban doesn’t apply to the presidency.

The 4-3 ruling from the court will be placed on hold until January 4, pending a certain appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Read the Colorado Supreme Court ruling below.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - US Politics

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content