Biden says Trump supported an insurrection but courts should decide if that disqualifies him from presidency

Washington (CNN) — President Joe Biden said Wednesday his predecessor Donald Trump “certainly supported an insurrection” but that it was up to the courts whether that disqualifies him from running for president.

The White House and Biden campaign had previously declined to weigh in on the Colorado Supreme Court ruling saying that Trump is disqualified from the 2024 ballot in that state because he engaged in insurrection.

“I think it’s self evident” that Trump is an insurrectionist, Biden told reporters after stepping from Air Force One in Milwaukee.

“Whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision,” Biden said.

“But he certainly supported an insurrection. There’s no question about it. None. Zero,” Biden said. “He seems to be doubling down on everything.”

