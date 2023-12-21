Rudy Giuliani declares bankruptcy after being ordered to pay $150 million in defamation lawsuit
By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN
(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani filed for bankruptcy in federal court in New York on Thursday, just days after a jury ordered him to pay nearly $150 million to two former Georgia election workers for defamation.
According to filing, Giuliani listed debts between $100 million and $500 million, and assets worth up to $10 million.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
