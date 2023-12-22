Wisconsin Supreme Court, now under liberal control, overturns Republican-favored legislative maps

By Andrew Menezes and Raja Rezek, CNN

(CNN) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Friday ruled the state’s legislative maps, which give Republicans the advantage, are unconstitutional and ordered new lines drawn for the 2024 election.

The 4-3 decision overturning the current maps in a key battleground state carries major implications for the 2024 election and comes after liberals won control of the court this spring.

Under the current maps, Republicans enjoy a supermajority in the state Senate and a strong majority in the lower house, despite the state being relatively evenly divided politically.

The court noted in its ruling that the Wisconsin Constitution requires districts be composed of “contiguous territory.”

“At least 50 of 99 assembly districts and at least 20 of 33 senate districts violate this mandate, rendering them unconstitutional. We therefore enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from using the current maps in all future elections, as such, remedial 51 maps must be adopted prior to the 2024 elections,” the court wrote.

The court said that all parties “will be given the opportunity to submit remedial legislative district maps to the court, along with expert evidence and an explanation of how their maps comport with the principles laid out in this opinion.” It will appoint a consultant or consultants to help evaluate the remedial maps, and parties could respond to each other and the consultant’s report.

“We set out this process in order to afford all parties a chance to be heard, while bearing in mind the need for expediency given that next year’s elections are fast approaching,” the court wrote. “We begin our process now instead of waiting to see whether the legislative process results in new maps.”

The state high court also said it was prepared to step in should legislators not take action.

“We are hopeful that the legislative process will produce new legislative district maps,” the ruling stated. “However, should that fail to happen, this court is prepared to adopt remedial maps based on the criteria, process, and dates set forth in this opinion and the concurrent order.”

