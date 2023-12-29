Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors

By Jay Croft, CNN

(CNN) — Ohio’s Republican governor has vetoed legislation that would have barred transgender youth from receiving gender-affirming care, he said Friday.

Signing the bill would “be saying that the state, the government” knows what’s better for youth than their parents, Gov. Mike DeWine said.

State lawmakers passed House Bill 68 just before the holiday break.

The legislation would have prohibited gender-affirming care for trans and nonbinary youth, including hormone blockers, hormone replacement therapy, medical or surgical procedures and some mental health services.

The bill also sought to prohibit transgender athletes from taking part in female sports.

The veto comes as other states have passed laws against gender-affirming care for youths. About 20 states have done so, according to the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ+ advocacy group. The group says about 30% of transgender youth between 13 and 17 live in states that have such bans.

“Parents have looked me in the eye and told me but for this treatment, their child would be dead,” DeWine said at a news conference.

People who have transitioned told him “they are thriving today because of that transition,” he said.

For transgender minors and their families in Ohio, “the consequences of this bill could not be more profound,” he said. “Ultimately, I believe this is about protecting human life.”

Decisions about gender-confirming care should be made by the minor, parents and medical professionals, he said.

In August, the North Carolina legislature’s Republican supermajority overrode vetoes from the state’s Democratic governor on three bills targeting transgender youth.

And this week, federal judge in Idaho temporarily blocked a state ban on gender-affirming care for transgender minors, just days before the law was set to take effect in the new year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

