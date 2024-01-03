House Speaker Mike Johnson to answer questions from the US southern border

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

House Speaker Mike Johnson is slated to answer questions from CNN’s Jake Tapper Wednesday afternoon as he leads a delegation of House Republicans on a visit to the US-Mexico border in Texas.

Johnson’s border trip comes as senators are trying to hammer out a bipartisan border agreement as part of a broader funding package for Ukraine, Israel aid and border security – and it remains unclear what the speaker will do if the Senate strikes a deal.

Johnson visited Eagle Pass, Texas, with roughly 60 House Republicans, as the GOP conference has made the border a focal point of its criticism of President Joe Biden and his administration. CNN reported Wednesday that House Republicans are forging ahead with steps to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the border.

The House’s conservative hardliners want a border bill that mirrors the Republican House-passed HR2, which Senate Democrats say is a non-starter.

The Senate negotiations over the border have been ongoing for the past several weeks as Republicans have said they will only agree to the Biden administration’s request for additional money to Ukraine if a border package is also included.

The supplemental to provide additional money for the border, Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan is just one of the difficult funding challenges facing Congress in the new year, as a partial government shutdown is now less than a month away, too.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters Wednesday that he wanted the Senate to reach a border deal first when asked whether Johnson should be more involved in the talks. “He’s been quite involved in the budget negotiations. On the border, since their position has been they’re not budging off H.R. 2, we want to get the Senate to come to an agreement first,” Schumer said.

Ahead of Johnson’s visit, Biden administration officials said they were “encouraged by the progress being made” in border negotiations in Congress, while highlighting a dramatic drop in border crossings this week.

On Monday, border authorities encountered around 2,500 migrants at the US southern border — a dramatic drop from mid-December when daily arrests topped 10,000, according to a senior administration official. Fewer than 500 migrants were apprehended on Monday in the Del Rio sector, which was slammed with thousands of arrivals in late December.

The White House national security supplemental request also includes $14 billion in border security, and Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to provide the funding.

“We gotta do something. They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” Biden said when asked by a reporter what he is going to do about the Southern border.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Lauren Fox, Morgan Rimmer and Ted Barrett contributed to this report.

