House Majority Leader Steve Scalise to undergo stem cell transplant

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise will undergo a stem cell transplant, his office announced on Friday, which is expected to keep him out of Washington and working remotely until February.

In April 2023, the Louisiana Republican announced that he had been diagnosed with a form of blood cancer and had started treatment.

“Last month, Leader Scalise successfully completed induction chemotherapy and had a positive response. It has now been determined he is eligible for an autologous stem cell transplant,” the statement from Scalise’s office said. “He is currently undergoing the transplant process, marking a significant milestone in his battle against cancer. Once the procedure is completed, he will be recovering under the supervision of his medical team and will work remotely until returning to Washington next month.”

