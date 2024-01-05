White House looks for federal spaces to house migrants amid pressure from cities

By Priscilla Alvarez, CNN

(CNN) — The White House is trying to identify federal spaces to offer to cities as President Joe Biden comes under increasing pressure to provide more help to places overwhelmed by migrant arrivals.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, has sent thousands of migrants to Democratic-led cities nationwide in an uncoordinated manner in a protest at the president’s immigration policies—fueling frustration from Democratic mayors and governors thousands of miles from the US southern border.

It’s placed a potent political issue at the forefront and soured allies of the president going into a heated election year.

Behind the scenes, though, Biden administration officials have been surveying federal spaces to help cities—including Denver, Chicago, and New York City—house arriving migrants amid growing concerns of packed shelters and tight budgets, according to a senior White House official.

Senior White House officials, including director of the White House of Intergovernmental Affairs Tom Perez, have been in daily conversations with cities.

“The conversations are identical. We’re scouring federal landscape to identify potential sites that could be used for housing,” the senior White House official said, citing some hurdles including, for example, limited federal property in Chicago.

Officials are also talking to archdioceses to identify closed schools and churches.

“We’re trying to be as creative as we can. The question on housing is the same question everywhere,” the senior White House official added. “We were identifying military bases that might have capacity. But again, every city has somewhat unique challenges.”

In a statement, the city of Denver described the efforts as “helpful.”

“While we haven’t moved forward with a site yet, it’s always helpful to work directly with administration to identify potential solutions to this crisis,” Jordan Fuja, press secretary for Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, said in an email.

The federal government already identified two federal sites for New York to use that are operated by the city and housing migrants. But New York City Mayor Eric Adams called for more assistance this week.

“It’s also crucial—and I need to say this—that this is a national problem, and all these cities need help from the national government: a decompression strategy, funding, making sure we allow people to work and pursue the American dream,” Adams told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer Wednesday. “We still need the national government to solve this national crisis.”

CNN reached out to the office of Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The administration has deployed Homeland Security officials to work with city officials and set up clinics to assist eligible migrants apply for work permits—a typically long and arduous process.

The clinics have helped more than 10,000 individuals apply for work permits, according to the White House. Last year, the administration also announced the expansion of a form of humanitarian relief to Venezuelans already in the US to make more people eligible for work permits and appease calls by New York City officials.

“We share the frustration of mayors, governors, and communities have with extreme Republicans like Governor Abbott who attempt to use migrants as political pawns and are uninterested in actually finding solutions,” Perez said in a statement.

White House officials have repeatedly called on Congress to approve their supplemental request that includes billions for border security that would get more resources to cities.

Biden stressed Tuesday that to address the border crisis, he needs more funds. “We got to do something. They ought to give me the money I need to protect the border,” he said when asked by a reporter what he would do about the US southern border.

The White House national security supplemental request—which remains stalled in Congress over border negotiations—includes an additional $1.4 billion for local jurisdictions.

The administration has already provided more than $1 billion in grant funding for jurisdictions receiving migrants.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.