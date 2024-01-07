Defense Secretary Austin faces intense scrutiny after not notifying Biden of his hospitalization for days

By Avery Lotz, Casey Gannon and Jack Forrest, CNN

(CNN) — Republicans, including former Vice President Mike Pence, blasted Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the weekend for waiting days to notify President Joe Biden that he was hospitalized.

Austin was admitted to the hospital on New Year’s Day due to complications from an elective surgery, but Biden was not informed that his civilian leader of the military was hospitalized until January 4, when national security adviser Jake Sullivan informed him that evening, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

Responding to Austin’s hospital stay, Pence wished Austin well but slammed his lack of transparency as “totally unacceptable.”

“I believe the American people have the right to know about his medical condition, about the reasons for it,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union,” characterizing Austin’s actions as a “dereliction of duty.”

Sen. Roger Wicker, the highest-ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, called the withholding of information Austin’s hospitalization “unacceptable,” in a statement released Saturday.

“I am glad to hear Secretary Austin is in improved condition and I wish him a speedy recovery. However, the fact remains that the Department of Defense deliberately withheld the Secretary of Defense’s medical condition for days. That is unacceptable,” Wicker said.

Wicker said the lack of transparency on Austin’s hospitalization “erodes trust in the Biden Administration.”

He added, “Worryingly, we now have more questions than answers. Why was the notification process under 5 U.S.C. 3349 not followed and who made the determination not to follow it?” 5 U.S.C. 3349 is the US code for reporting vacancies in an office, which applies to the head of each executive agency.

Austin has since reassumed his full duties. He spoke to Biden on Saturday evening, according to a White House official, who said the “president has complete confidence in Secretary Austin and is looking forward to him being back in the Pentagon.”

On Saturday evening, Austin thanked the “amazing” staff at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the care he has received and said he is “on the mend” and looking forward to returning to the Pentagon.

He acknowledged “media concerns about transparency” and said “I commit to doing better” in the statement, which totaled seven sentences. But he did not apologize for failing to notify the public or the press in a timely fashion. Senior administration and military officials who are hospitalized normally put out a statement within 24 hours.

CNN’s MJ Lee, Oren Liebermann, Haley Britzky, Natasha Bertrand and Kevin Liptak contributed to this report.

