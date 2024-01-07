Congressional leaders announce $1.59 trillion spending deal as shutdown threat looms

By Manu Raju and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — House and Senate leaders on Sunday announced a $1.59 trillion spending deal, the first step to averting a shutdown later this month even as that threat still looms.

The agreement between House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer includes $886 billion in defense spending and $704 billion in non- defense spending.

While their agreement on funding levels will reduce the chances of a shutdown, there are still major hurdles facing Congress ahead of two funding deadlines: January 19 and February 2.

One of those hurdles that remains is how to deal with demands by conservatives to use the funding bill as leverage to impose more stringent immigration and border security demands.

Congress will still have to approve funding bills — or a stop-gap resolution to avoid a shutdown by the deadlines. And it remains uncertain how that effort will play out even though Schumer and Johnson have a deal on funding levels.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

