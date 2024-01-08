Driver detained after crashing car into exterior gate of White House

By Rashard Rose, CNN

(CNN) — Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed into an exterior gate at the White House on Monday, according to the US Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

No injuries were immediately reported in the incident. The driver remains in custody and the investigation is ongoing, according to the Secret Service.

The vehicle “collided with an exterior gate on the White House complex,” shortly before 6 p.m. at 15th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, DC, Guglielmi said in a post on X.

“The driver has been taken into custody & we are investigating the cause & manner of the collision,” Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service said the vehicle has been cleared by the DC Police Department.

CNN has reached out to the Secret Service and the DC Police Department for additional information.

