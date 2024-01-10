Trump planning to address court Thursday in New York civil fraud closing arguments, sources say

By Kristen Holmes, Katelyn Polantz, Kaitlan Collins and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s lawyers have had discussions with the judge presiding over his New York civil fraud trial on allowing the former president to speak in his defense during closing arguments Thursday, sources familiar with the planning tell CNN.

Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump could only speak in the courtroom with some restrictions, the sources said.

Trump, however, did not want to agree to any pre-conditions as of late Tuesday, one source told CNN, so it’s unclear what will happen in the courtroom Thursday.

Another source said that Trump’s attorneys are still preparing for the former president to be part of the summation.

Trump and his team have used his court appearances to claim election interference by Joe Biden, paint his legal woes as political persecution, and draw media attention away from his Republican rivals who have struggled to chip away at his significant lead in the polls.

The closing arguments are coming two days after Trump’s lackluster appearance in a Washington, DC, courtroom yielded less fanfare than the former president has grown accustomed to while dropping in and out of the courthouse in New York.

Trump appeared on Tuesday at the US Court of Appeals for oral arguments over his presidential immunity claims. While Trump can choose to attend the proceedings, his appearance also was meant to be a distraction from his GOP rivals six days ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

Trump’s advisers had warned him that the federal courthouse would not give him an opportunity to seize the spotlight. He stayed at his private club in Virginia, traveled by motorcade to Washington, where there was no aerial coverage because of flight restrictions in the nation’s capital, drove into a garage and entered the courtroom with no cameras or microphones.

While Trump insisted on attending the hearing, he decided to hold a last-minute press event afterward, causing US Secret Service and his team to scramble for him to deliver remarks at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel.

“It’s not like we want him to be going to court. We didn’t ask for that. But we’re playing the hand we’ve been dealt,” one senior adviser told CNN.

But last month, Trump and his lawyers insisted that Trump would be called to testify as the final witness in the New York civil fraud case, only to reverse course. And last spring, Trump told reporters in Ireland that he was leaving his trip and would “probably attend” the civil trial over E. Jean Carroll’s rape allegation in New York to “confront” the allegations. He did not attend.

Trump is not facing criminal charges in the civil fraud case, but the claims against the former president hit him personally, as the New York attorney general is seeking $370 million in damages and to bar Trump from doing business in the state.

The attorney general’s complaint alleges that Trump, his two adult sons and his company defrauded banks and insurance companies by inflating the value of the former president’s assets in order to obtain more favorable rates. Engoron has already ruled that Trump was liable for fraud; the judge is now considering damages and six additional claims in the bench trial.

Trump has clashed repeatedly with Engoron throughout the 11-week trial. The judge put a gag order in place barring comments about his staff the opening week of the trial after Trump posted attacks on social media about the judge’s clerk. Engoron fined Trump twice for violating the gag order – including hauling him onto the witness stand to answer questions about comments he made outside the courtroom when he complained about the “a person who is very partisan sitting alongside” the judge.

