Judge delays Trump hush money trial in New York

(CNN) — The judge overseeing Donald Trump’s criminal hush money trial in Manhattan has agreed to delay the start of the trial, injecting more uncertainty into the legal calendar for the former president.

The trial had been scheduled to begin on March 25.

A new trial date is yet to be determined.

The announcement follows a contentious back and forth between the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and the Trump legal team over the production of tens of thousands of documents turned over this month by the Department of Justice.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

