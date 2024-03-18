Skip to Content
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort is in discussions to help with reelection effort

By Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump’s team is in discussions with Paul Manafort, his 2016 campaign chairman whom he later pardoned, to potentially help with the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, three sources familiar with the ongoing conversations told CNN.

Manafort, who was one of several individuals who ran Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, was pardoned by Trump after being found guilty of several financial crimes in 2018.

One source indicated that Manafort would be helping with fundraising around the July convention but noted that no final decisions had been made.

Trump has told allies he wanted to bring Manafort back into the fold, but it was unclear in what capacity.

The Washington Post first reported Manafort’s potential involvement with Trump’s 2024 election effort.

