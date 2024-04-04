No Labels will not field third-party ticket

By Aaron Pellish, CNN

(CNN) — The centrist group No Labels is abandoning plans to form a third-party presidential unity ticket for this year’s election.

“Today, No Labels is ending our effort to put forth a Unity ticket in the 2024 presidential election. Americans remain more open to an independent presidential run and hungrier for unifying national leadership than ever before,” No Labels spokesperson Maryanne Martini said in a statement Thursday.

“But No Labels has always said we would only offer our ballot line to a ticket if we could identify candidates with a credible path to winning the White House. No such candidates emerged, so the responsible course of action is for us to stand down.”

The Wall Street Journal was first to report on the No Labels decision.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

