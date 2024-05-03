Lindsey Graham says the FBI is investigating a possible hack of his phone

By Sean Lyngaas, CNN

(CNN) — Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says the FBI is investigating a possible hack of his phone.

Graham said earlier this week his phone is “in the hands of the FBI” after someone apparently tried to hack his phone by impersonating Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

“So I get a message, I think, from Schumer. It ain’t from Schumer,” Graham, a South Carolina Republican, said Wednesday at the Hill and Valley Forum, a tech event. “And next thing you know, my phone’s … Anything you can create apparently can be hacked.”

CNN has requested comment from the FBI, Graham’s office and the Senate Sergeant at Arms, which investigates cyber threats to senators.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the apparent hacking attempt. Lawmakers and their staff face an array of cyber threats, from state-backed spies to cybercriminals.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

