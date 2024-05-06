Judge Merchan finds Donald Trump in contempt for 10th time over gag order

By Jeremy Herb, Kara Scannell and Lauren del Valle, CNN

(CNN) — Judge Juan Merchan has found former President Donald Trump in contempt for violating the gag order in the hush money trial for the 10th time and said he’ll consider jail time going forward.

“Going forward this court will have to consider a jail sanction,” Merchan said.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

