How members of the House voted on failed effort to oust Speaker Johnson

By Matt Stiles, CNN

(CNN) — The House on Wednesday rejected a motion calling for Republican Speaker Mike Johnson’s ouster, rebuffing an effort by one of the GOP leader’s most-vocal critics, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

The 359-43 vote on a motion to table Greene’s measure required the help of Democrats, given the speaker’s narrow majority. The vote could quiet calls for Johnson’s removal among conservative hardliners, who have been angry about his support of a $95 billion foreign aid package that passed last month.

Johnson’s divided conference was evident on Wednesday as 10 Republicans sided with Greene, while 196 opposed her effort. Additionally, 163 Democrats voted to table Greene’s motion, effectively protecting the speaker. Twenty-eight members from both parties either didn’t vote or voted present.

The vote comes after Johnson’s predecessor, former Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California, was ousted in October by eight members of his own caucus. Only two Republicans voted against both Johnson and McCarthy: Reps. Andy Biggs and Eli Crane, both of Arizona.

For a detailed breakdown of how each member voted on Wednesday, filter or sort table below:

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.