Michigan AG charges 2 election deniers over 2020 voter data breach

(CNN) — Two prominent 2020 election deniers in Michigan were charged Wednesday with allegedly tampering with election equipment and sharing voter data with an unauthorized third-party.

The defendants are former Adams Township clerk Stephanie Scott and pro-Trump attorney Stefanie Lambert, who is already facing charges in a separate election-tampering case in Michigan. Lambert also recently made news for publicly leaking emails from Dominion Voting Systems as part of her ongoing efforts to discredit the 2020 presidential election results.

Scott was charged with six crimes, and Lambert was charged with three. Both women are accused of felonies, including conspiracy, and giving unauthorized access to a computer.

Their alleged actions in Adams Township were one of several incidents across the nation — including in Georgia, Colorado and Pennsylvania — where prosecutors say Trump allies breached voting systems in hopes of proving that the 2020 election was rigged. Many are now facing criminal charges.

CNN could not immediately identify an attorney for Scott. She has previously denied wrongdoing regarding her handling of sensitive voting equipment in the 2020 election.

An attorney for Lambert didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. She has pleaded not guilty in her separate election-related criminal case.

The charges were filed by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, whose office has aggressively investigated and prosecuted the GOP attempts to subvert the 2020 election.

“When elected officials and their proxies use their positions to promote baseless conspiracies, show blatant disregard for voter privacy, and break the law in the process, it undermines the very essence of the democratic process,” Nessel said in a statement announcing the charges.

Nessel’s separate case against Michigan’s fake pro-Trump electors from 2020 is ongoing, and former President Donald Trump was recently named as a co-conspirator in that investigation.

Beyond the Michigan case, Lambert is expected to appear in Washington, DC, federal court next week, in connection with Dominion’s defamation lawsuit against her client, ex-Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. Dominion wants Lambert removed from the case because she leaked their private data.

