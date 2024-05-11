Biden calls Trump ‘unhinged’ and says ‘something snapped’ in former president after he lost 2020 election

By Samantha Waldenberg, CNN

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Saturday called Donald Trump “clearly unhinged” and claimed that “something snapped” in the former president after he lost the 2020 election.

“It’s clear that … when he lost in 2020, something snapped in him,” Biden told supporters in Seattle at a private fundraiser Saturday, according to reporters in the room. “He’s not only obsessed with losing in 2020, he’s clearly unhinged. Just listen to what he’s telling people.”

Even though Biden thinks the presumptive GOP presidential nominee is “unhinged,” he said he believes the November election will be “close.”

“We feel good about the state of the race, but we know the race is close,” Biden said, pointing to recent polls.

Trump continues to hold an advantage over Biden, according to a CNN poll conducted by SSRS last month. Trump’s support in the poll among registered voters held steady at 49% in a head-to-head matchup against Biden, the same as in CNN’s last national poll on the race in January, while Biden’s stood at 43%, not significantly different from January’s 45%.

As Trump has spent much of recent weeks in a Manhattan courtroom amid his hush money trial, Biden has kept a robust schedule of policy speeches and campaign events, finding plenty of ways to needle the former president.

“By the way, remember when he was trying to deal with Covid, he said just inject a little bleach in your veins?” Biden told a crowd of builders last month. “He missed. It all went to his hair.”

Saturday’s Washington state fundraiser was held at the home of former Microsoft executive Jon Shirley, who introduced the president.

As Biden was concluding his remarks, he told donors, “I’ll try my best not to disappoint you.”

CNN’s Jennifer Agiesta contributed to this report.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.