Beyoncé gifted Kamala Harris concert tickets, financial disclosure report shows

Washington (CNN) — Singer Beyoncé gifted Vice President Kamala Harris tickets to the FedEx Field stop of her concert tour in 2023, financial records released Wednesday show.

The revelation came through yearly disclosures that are required for the president and vice president. The documents don’t show any marked changes in income sources for either Harris or President Joe Biden.

The tickets, valued at $1,655.92 according to the disclosure report, were for the pop star’s August 2023 tour stop in the Washington, DC-area, according to a social media post the vice president made at the time.

“Thanks for a fun date night, @Beyonce!” the vice president wrote in a post on social media alongside a photo of her and the second gentleman.

The financial disclosure report also shows the vice president was gifted tickets from ESPN for the December 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl game in Atlanta. The tickets for the game were valued at $1,890 according to the report. Harris’s alma mater Howard University lost to Florida A&M University in the game, and the vice president appeared in the broadcast booth on ESPN to talk about her experience as a college student at Howard.

The vice president also reports that she received $234.13 in royalties for her 2019 memoir “The Truths We Hold” and $8,254 in royalties for her children’s book, also published in 2019, titled “Superheroes Are Everywhere.”

Biden did not declare any gifts in his financial disclosure report, also released Wednesday. Biden did report interest several of his accounts received in 2023 – including one account that generated between $15,001 and $50,000 of income.

The president has also listed a mortgage on the liabilities section of his report – the amount somewhere between $250,001 – $500,000 – and incurred in 2013 according to the report. The interest rate for that mortgage, from TD Bank, is 3.375%.

The vice president also lists a mortgage in her financial disclosure – for an amount between $1,000,001 – $5,000,000. The interest rate for that mortgage, which was incurred in 2020, is 2.625%

First lady Dr. Jill Biden reports receiving a salary from Northern Virginia Community College, where she has taught since 2009, though a value is not listed on the form.

The filing also shows that second gentleman Doug Emhoff received a salary from Georgetown University – but does not say how much he received. Previously, the White House has said that Emhoff was teaching law classes at Georgetown University Law Center. The report also shows a number of purchases and sales of bonds were made by Emhoff in 2023.

