Judge rejects another Peter Navarro request to cut prison sentence short

By Dan Berman, CNN

(CNN) — A federal judge on Wednesday rejected another request from former Donald Trump economic aide Peter Navarro to cut his four-month prison sentence short.

Navarro is in prison for contempt of Congress after ducking a subpoena for documents and testimony from the House committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Last week, Navarro asked district Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, DC, to allow him to cut 30 days off his prison sentence in exchange for 30 days of supervised release, citing the First Step Act. Mehta said no.

“In sum, a four-month prison term without supervised release was warranted at the time of Defendant’s sentencing, and it remains warranted now,” the judge wrote.

Navarro reported to a federal prison in Florida on March 19 after other appeals were rejected by the Supreme Court.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.