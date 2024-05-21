READ: Indictment filed in Arizona in latest 2020 election subversion case

By CNN staff

(CNN) — An Arizona grand jury has indicted allies of former President Donald Trump over their efforts to overturn the 2020 election, including the fake electors from that state and individuals connected to his campaign.

Individuals charged in the Arizona indictment include Trump allies ﻿Rudy Giuliani; former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows; Boris Epshteyn, a former White House aide who remains one of Trump’s closest advisers; Mike Roman, a 2020 campaign official; Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis; and conservative attorney John Eastman.

Read the indictment here:

