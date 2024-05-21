Rudy Giuliani and 10 others plead not guilty to charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Arizona

By Holmes Lybrand, Kyung Lah and Jack Hannah, CNN

Phoenix (CNN) — Rudy Giuliani and 10 others pleaded not guilty in an Arizona court Tuesday to charges of allegedly conspiring to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

The former New York mayor was also ordered to post a $10,000 bond after he ducked efforts by the state to serve him with a summons over the past week.

Giuliani was served Friday in Palm Beach, Florida, at his 80th birthday bash held by a GOP operative. Arizona prosecutors spent weeks trying to track down Giuliani and eventually found him based on some of his podcasts.

A grand jury in Arizona handed up indictments last month charging over a dozen Donald Trump allies for their efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss, including the fake electors and several individuals connected to his campaign.

Giuliani was joined by 10 other defendants entering their not-guilty pleas Tuesday. Four of those appeared virtually and six in person. The list includes: Christina Bobb, a Trump ally who now serves as the Republican National Committee’s top lawyer for “election integrity”; former Trump campaign aide Mike Roman; and former Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward.

Ex-Trump lawyer John Eastman pleaded not guilty last week.

Six others, including former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump adviser Boris Epshteyn and former Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis are scheduled to appear next month.

While Trump is not among those charged in Arizona, the details in the indictment suggest he is “Unindicted Coconspirator 1.”

This story has been updated with additional details.

