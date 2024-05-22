RNC headquarters briefly locked down after discovery of suspicious package
By Holmes Lybrand and Kristen Holmes, CNN
(CNN) — The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered.
A police source told CNN that the package contained two vials of blood, a Korean Bible and two ice packs. An all-clear was issued shortly after 9 a.m. ET.
A hazardous materials team is on site, and US Capitol Police is participating in the investigation.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
