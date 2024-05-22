RNC headquarters briefly locked down after discovery of suspicious package

By Holmes Lybrand and Kristen Holmes, CNN

(CNN) — The Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington, DC, was briefly placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after a suspicious package was discovered.

A police source told CNN that the package contained two vials of blood, a Korean Bible and two ice packs. An all-clear was issued shortly after 9 a.m. ET.

A hazardous materials team is on site, and US Capitol Police is participating in the investigation.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.