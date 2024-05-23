CIA Director Burns traveling back to Europe for ceasefire talks

By Alex Marquardt, CNN

(CNN) — CIA Director Bill Burns is traveling back to Europe to try to get the talks on a ceasefire and hostage deal between Israel Hamas that would halt the war in Gaza back on track, a US official tells CNN.

“The Director is traveling to Europe in the coming days in an effort to revive the talks,” the US official said. “The director is in frequent discussions with the Egyptians, Qataris and Israelis. Both Egypt and Qatar are very engaged, as are the Israelis.”

A Qatari official also tells CNN that Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani will also take part. The prime minister is currently in Paris, the official said.

Neither official would confirm the other participants. In the past they have been joined in Paris by Israel’s Mossad Director David Barnea and the head of Egyptian intelligence Abbas Kamel.

The talks were paused three weeks ago after Burns crisscrossed the region trying to close the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas. CNN reported Tuesday that Egypt muddied the negotiations after independently changing the terms of a framework that Israel had signed on to and presenting it to Hamas who then declared they accepted it.

The proposal had been changed without the knowledge of Israel or the other mediators, the US and Qatar, prompting anger and frustration.

