Louisiana Senate passes bill that would classify abortion drugs as controlled dangerous substances

By Piper HudspethBlackburn and Dianne Gallagher, CNN

(CNN) — Louisiana lawmakers on Thursday gave final approval to a bill that would classify the abortion-inducing drugs misoprostol and mifepristone as Schedule IV controlled dangerous substances in the state, placing them in the same category as highly regulated drugs such as narcotics and depressants.

The state Senate voted 29-7 to pass the bill, which the state House approved earlier this week. It now heads to the desk of Republican Gov. Jeff Landry, who is expected to sign it into law.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.