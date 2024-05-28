Judge Cannon rejects request for gag order against Donald Trump in classified docs case

By Hannah Rabinowitz, CNN

(CNN) — Federal Judge Aileen Cannon on Tuesday rejected special counsel Jack Smith’s request for a gag order against Donald Trump in the classified documents case, saying that prosecutors’ request was “wholly lacking in substance and professional courtesy.”

