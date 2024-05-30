How we got here: A timeline of the Donald Trump-Stormy Daniels hush money case

By Lauren del Valle, Kara Scannell, Annette Choi and Gillian Roberts, CNN

(CNN) — Jurors found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in his New York hush money trial, the first criminal trial of a US ex-president.

Judge Juan Merchan set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

This is the first of four criminal cases expected to go to trial for Trump, also the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee. CNN compiled a timeline of the key events leading up to the historic trial.

Here’s how we got here:

