Here’s how the Trump hush money trial unfolded, from jury selection to conviction

(CNN) — In the first criminal trial of a former president of the United States, jurors found Donald Trump guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing hearing for July 11.

Relive the full trial of “The People of the State of New York v. Donald Trump” with details from our reporters inside the Manhattan courtroom.

