Texas man charged with threatening FBI agent involved in Hunter Biden investigation

(CNN) — A Texas man was arrested Thursday for threatening one of the FBI agents involved in the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, the Justice Department said.

Timothy Muller, 43, is charged with making interstate threats and influencing, impeding or retaliating against a federal official. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

While court documents do not name the FBI agent who was the target of the threats, a person familiar with the matter told CNN the agent is a member of special counsel David Weiss’ team investigating the president’s son.

An attorney for Muller did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has not yet entered a formal plea in court.

The charges come as the Justice Department and federal agents report increased violent threats – many of which are related to high-profile investigations and prosecutions like that of Hunter Biden. Attorney General Merrick Garland lambasted the rise of “baseless, personal and dangerous” threats in a Washington Post op-ed Tuesday, saying that department employees are being “threatened for simply doing their jobs.”

Muller’s alleged threats against the FBI agent appear to fall into that category. According to court documents, Muller called the FBI agent hours after a Delaware federal jury found President Joe Biden’s son Hunter guilty of three felony gun charges.

In a minute long voicemail, Muller allegedly threatened to kill the agent and their family, saying, “You can run, but you can’t f**king hide.”

The message continued with lies about the 2020 presidential election being stolen, according to court documents, and expletive-laden threats, saying that “the guns will come out, and we’ll hunt you” down “and slaughter you like the traitorous dogs you are in your own f**king homes.”

Mueller then allegedly followed up in several texts to the agent’s phone, writing, “How’s the family? Safe?” and using a homophobic slur, asking if they “really think you were going to disenfranchise 75 million Americans and not die? Lol.”

