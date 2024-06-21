Bob Good vows to have a ‘full recount’ in close Virginia primary

By Rashard Rose and Melanie Zanona, CNN

(CNN) — GOP Rep. Bob Good of Virginia is promising calls for a “full recount” in the closely watched 5th Congressional District primary election against state Sen. John McGuire.

“We’re going to have a full recount. We are going to have a full investigation, it’s going to stretch out for a couple of weeks,” Good, who also raised questions about the integrity of the election, said Thursday on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast.

The comments mark Good’s first on-camera remarks since Tuesday’s primary, when he left his election night watch party without addressing the media, instead saying in a post on X that the race is “too close to call.”

Good is narrowly trailing McGuire as of Friday morning. Good can request a recount if the margin remains within 1 percentage point.

CNN has not yet made a projection in the race.

“We’ve got lawyers at the ready. Thankfully, a tremendous number of lawyers at our disposal,” Good, who previously denied the 2020 election results, told Bannon.

“It’s the swamp versus the Freedom Caucus,” Good later added. “Are we going to allow this seat to be bought by the (former House Speaker Kevin) McCarthy revenge tour? We are going to make sure that every — to the best of our ability — every legal and legitimate vote is counted.”

McGuire has the backing of both McCarthy and former President Donald Trump.

McGuire wrote on social media Wednesday, “There are still a few votes left to count, but it’s clear that all paths end with a victory.”

