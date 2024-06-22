Trump spends last Saturday before debate meeting with Christian voters and courting Pennsylvanians

By Steve Contorno, CNN

(CNN) — Former President Donald Trump, in keeping with his preference for shunning traditional debate prep, will spend his last Saturday before his first one-on-one showdown with President Joe Biden out on the campaign trail.

Trump will address a gathering of Christian conservatives Saturday afternoon in Washington, DC, before traveling to Philadelphia for a more traditional campaign rally in a key battleground.

The back-to-back public appearances stand in stark contrast to Biden’s approach to the first of two presidential debates. The president and his team are spending the weekend before the debate at Camp David, pouring over briefing binders and holding mock debate sessions as he crams for his high-stakes meetings with Trump.

While Trump has held informal briefing sessions with advisers and allies, he has also kept up an active campaign schedule. He held a rally in Racine, Wisconsin, on Tuesday and attended a fundraiser Thursday night in Ohio.

Trump’s campaign is relishing the juxtaposition of the two candidates’ preparation styles.

“While Joe Biden’s advisors force him to hide away at Camp David for some much-needed rest, President Trump is keeping up with his busy campaign schedule,” Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said.

Saturday’s gathering in the nation’s capital is the annual “Road to Majority” conference hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition, a group founded by leading evangelical voice Ralph Reed. Trump has addressed the conference nine times over the years, though his appearance there Saturday comes as he tries to distance himself from the strident anti-abortion positions of Christian groups – like Faith & Freedom.

After arguing for a federal abortion ban and leading the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, Trump now says future fights over access to the procedure should be left to the states. His reversal on abortion comes after Trump blamed the issue for the GOP’s underwhelming midterm performance in 2022 and before his party will vote on its first platform since the fall of Roe at its convention next month.

Reed told CNN he doesn’t believe Trump’s position is at odds with faith voters.

“The president’s position simply reflects the short term political reality for both sides,” he said. “Neither side has the votes to pass federal legislation that reflects their values and aspirations.”

Reed added: “The long term political reality is whoever wins that battle at the state level will build the momentum and gain the votes to achieve what they want at the federal level.”

Democrats have campaigned aggressively and spent millions of dollars reminding voters of Trump’s role in eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The Biden campaign slammed Trump’s appearance at the Washington event as proof of where he stands on the issue.

“You are the company you keep,” Biden campaign spokeswoman Sarafina Chitika said, “and Donald Trump’s position is clear: he ‘proudly’ worked alongside extremists to overturn Roe, he promised to work ‘side by side’ with a group promising to ‘eradicate’ abortion, and this Saturday, he’ll deliver the keynote address to fellow extremists committed to banning abortion nationwide.”

Trump’s rally in Philadelphia Saturday evening marks his fourth appearance in Pennsylvania this year as the race for one of the top battlegrounds heats up.

The Trump campaign has sought to drive a wedge between Biden and his birth state by hammering the president over inflation and crime.

“The great people of Pennsylvania are feeling the effects of Biden’s failed policies where it hurts the most – their wallets,” the Trump campaign said in a statement announcing the rally.

Southeast Pennsylvania has become a hotbed of activity from both presidential campaigns. Trump held a rally in Lehigh Valley in April, and in February, he released a gym shoe at SneakerCon in Philadelphia as part of his outreach to minority communities.

Biden won 92% of Black voters in Pennsylvania four years ago en route to capturing the state – key to his overall victory. But a recent poll from the The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College found his support in the state among Blacks had fallen to 50%.

Ahead of Trump’s rally on Saturday, the Democratic National Committee unveiled new ads it says are aimed at highlighting “Trump’s history of failing Black Americans and how he’s left the Black community behind.” The counter-messaging push comes as polls show that Black men are more open to supporting the Republican nominee in this year’s election than they have historically been.

The DNC is putting up a billboard in Philadelphia and will also have a mobile billboard circling the former president’s rally highlighting the higher unemployment rates for Black Americans under the Trump administration compared to the Biden administration and Trump’s tax cuts that benefited wealthier Americans. They will have “pro-Biden kiosks” around Temple University, where Trump’s rally is being held, that highlight the student loan debt relief and increase in public education funding delivered under the Biden administration.

“Donald Trump was a disaster for minority communities – particularly Black Americans. He says he’s not racist, but his record says differently. Over and over again, he has insulted cities with significant Black communities, and during his time in office, jobs disappeared, unemployment more than doubled for Black Americans during the pandemic, and his tax scam widened the racial wealth gap,” DNC spokesperson Abhi Rahman said in a statement.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan contributed to this story.

