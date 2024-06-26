Supreme Court sides with mayor accused of accepting a bribe in latest ruling to limit public anti-corruption laws

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the former mayor of an Indiana city accused of accepting a bribe in exchange for a towing contract, the latest decision in which the high court has weakened federal anti-corruption laws.

James Snyder, the former mayor of Portage, Indiana, was convicted of accepting $13,000 from a trucking company weeks after it was awarded a contract. Snyder argued the payment was an after-the-fact “gratuity” that wasn’t covered by the federal bribery statute.

The ruling was 6-3 on conservative-liberal ideological lines.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, in the majority opinion, said that if the appeal were accepted, it would “radically upend gratuities rules and turn (the law) into a vague and unfair trap for 19 million state and local officials.”

During oral arguments in April, the justices wrestled with how the law might apply to more common exchanges – say, a wealthy patient who donates a large sum to a hospital where she received exceptional care. Several of the justices were concerned about federal prosecutors using the anti-bribery law to criminalize more benign payments.

The law at issue makes it a federal crime for local officials to “corruptly” take anything valued at over $5,000. Part of the challenge of the case was setting a standard for how to define “corruptly.”

In a series of recent decisions, the Supreme Court has adopted a narrow interpretations of federal anti-corruption laws. Last year, the court tossed out fraud convictions in two cases involving former aides of then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

