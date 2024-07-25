Judge who ordered Trump to pay $454 million says he won’t recuse himself from case

By Kara Scannell, CNN

(CNN) — The judge who found Donald Trump liable for fraud and ordered the former president to pay $454 million said he will not recuse himself from the case.

Trump asked Judge Arthur Engoron to step aside from the case, which is on appeal, alleging he engaged in “prohibited communications” with a real estate lawyer about the case before his decision was rendered earlier this year.

“I am supremely confident in my ability to continue to serve, as I always have, impartially,” Engoron wrote in an order Thursday. The judge said that over three years into the litigation, his recusal would result in “immense prejudice.”

