Harris meeting with VP vetting team for presentations on finalists

(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to meet with her vetting team today for a series of in-depth presentations on each of the finalists to be her running mate, according to a source familiar with the process.

Each briefing is expected to last about 60 to 90 minutes, but some could be shorter or longer depending on what needs to be discussed, how complicated the vetting was, and any follow-up questions Harris may have.

As CNN previously reported, the finalists include Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

According to multiple sources, the presentations Saturday may result in reducing the number of candidates whom Harris will invite for final interviews scheduled to take place Sunday. Most, if not all, of those interviews are expected to be in person.

Former Attorney General Eric Holder, whose law firm is conducting the vetting process, was seen arriving at the Naval Observatory on Saturday morning.

Considering the importance of the vice presidential pick as the presumptive Democratic nominee’s first big decision, the team expects Harris to “drill down and ask a lot of questions” Saturday as she is accustomed to do, the source familiar with the vetting process said.

According to multiple sources, the material in the vetting is expected to crystallize her choice of the top tier of finalists. Many of the candidates have records that include tough and potentially controversial votes, decisions or policies.

Harris’ top consideration is electability, sources familiar with her thinking told CNN.

“She will be looking at what does person bring to a ticket? Will it help in battleground states? And will it balance out the ticket?” one source said.

“And she will ask questions. She will press and press — which is her (modus operandi).”

