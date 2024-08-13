Rep. Steny Hoyer suffers ‘mild ischemic stroke,’ responding well to treatment

By Sam Fossum and Haley Talbot, CNN

(CNN) — Maryland Democratic Rep. Steny Hoyer suffered a “mild ischemic stroke” over the weekend and is responding well to treatment, his office said.

Hoyer has no lingering symptoms and is expected to return to his normal schedule next week, his office said in a statement Tuesday. The House is in its August recess and not in session.

“On Sunday night, August 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment,” Hoyer spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin wrote in a statement. “Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week. Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team.”

Ischemic strokes, the most common type, are caused by blockage of a blood vessel in the brain.

Hoyer, who is 85, stepped back from leadership at the end of the last Congress after serving as the Democratic majority leader. He continues to represent Maryland’s 5th Congressional District.

