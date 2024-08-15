Trump asks that sentencing in hush money case be postponed until after election

By Paula Reid and Casey Gannon, CNN

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s attorneys are asking the judge in his New York hush money case to postpone sentencing until after the presidential election in November, according to a letter obtained by CNN.

Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.

He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 18.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

