Trump asks that sentencing in hush money case be postponed until after election
By Paula Reid and Casey Gannon, CNN
(CNN) — Donald Trump’s attorneys are asking the judge in his New York hush money case to postpone sentencing until after the presidential election in November, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
Trump was convicted in May of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election.
He is currently scheduled to be sentenced on September 18.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
